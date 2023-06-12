Troy University police arrest Prattville man on burglary charges
A Prattville man faces 18 counts of burglary charges after he was arrested by Troy University police.
Police say they arrested 22-year-old Tristin Dawson after several fraternity houses were illegally entered on May 27.
Police say Dawson is being held in the Pike County Jail after warrants were served on him by the Prattville Police Department.
Some of the stolen property was recovered.
Troy University police say they used both closed circuit television and the Flock LPR camera system on campus to help identify the suspect, who had entered 18 different rooms, all of which were unsecured, and took assorted personal property.