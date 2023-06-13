Kilby Prison officer arrested on contraband charges

by WAKA 8

An officer at Kilby Prison in Montgomery has been arrested on contraband charges.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says Charlie Townsend was arrested on Saturday. Agents say he confessed to bringing contraband into the prison for an inmate. ADOC says he then signed a voluntary resignation form.

ADOC says Townsend is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, use of position for personal gain, and promoting prison contraband II. He was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Center on a total bond of $775,000.

ADOC says further charges may be added.