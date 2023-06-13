Man sentenced to 35 years in Montgomery drive-by shooting death

by WAKA 8

A man convicted of murdering a passenger during a drive-by shooting in Montgomery has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

According to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey, Kardarius Fountain shot and killed James Edward Richardson III on July 21, 2019.

Bailey says Richardson was a passenger in a car driven by a relative when Fountain pulled up alongside the vehicle in the 3100 block of Peabody Road, according to witness testimony. Fountain, who was the driver’s former roommate, began shooting at the car, striking and killing Richardson, Bailey said.

Richardson, called “Polo Joe” by his family, had recently celebrated his 19th birthday when he was killed. Bailey says Richardson was remembered this year during the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office annual victims’ vigil, “An Evening of Remembrance,” by his loved ones.

“While I am glad justice was served, I am dismayed by the number of Montgomery County youth who are pointlessly taken from their families every year. Compounding that is the fact that these senseless murders are committed by other young people who will end up spending most, if not all, of their adult lives in prison instead of making meaningful contributions to our community. This cycle of violence has got to stop,” Bailey said.