Montgomery police investigating business burglary

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police need your help finding the suspects in the burglary of a business.

Police say a business was broken into on Saturday, June 3, in the 3700 block of East South Boulevard, which is near the Troy Highway/McGehee Road intersection.

Investigators say the suspects forcibly entered this location, stole property and left the scene in an unknown direction.

Police say there is no additional information available for release at this time.

If you have a tip, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. You can remain anonymous.