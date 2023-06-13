Selma man charged in death of girlfriend’s two year old child

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma man is behind bars tonight — accused in the death of a two year old child.

Forty-three year old Chester White — is charged with Capital Murder — and Aggravated Child Abuse in the case.

Police say the unconscious toddler was taken to the hospital — where he later died from head trauma.

White is the boyfriend of the baby’s mother.

He was arrested Monday — and is now being held without bond.

The case remains under investigation by Selma Police.