ALDOT wants your input on improving road transportation

by WAKA 8

The Alabama Department of Transportation is inviting you to give your input on road projects.

ALDOT is seeking comment on its Fiscal Year 2024–2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for highway and transit projects.

The STIP includes the statewide transportation projects using federal money and the current funding and scheduling information for each project. This four-year program includes state, county, city, federal lands and tribal projects.

Projects include roadway, bridge and other modes of transportation such as railroad, freight, public transit, bicycle and pedestrian. To receive federal funds, projects must be included in the STIP.

The ALDOT Southeast Region is hosting two open-house public meetings to answer questions and accept comments:

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Thursday, June 22, 2023 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Troy Area Office Montgomery Area Office 299 Elba Highway 1525 Coliseum Blvd Troy, AL 36081

For more information and to give feedback on the FY 2024-2027 STIP, visit www.aldotinvolved.com. The comment period will end on or around June 26, 2023.