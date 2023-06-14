Auburn freshman, Ike Irish, continues to earn All-American honors

Auburn Baseball

by Lindsey Bonner

Auburn freshman designated hitter, Ike Irish, earns yet another Freshman-All-American award, but this time by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Irish earned the nod for a second-team distinction.

Before receiving the honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, Irish earned Freshman-All-American honors from Collegiate Baseball.

Irish led the Tigers in many statistical categories during the 2023 season including; batting average (.361), hits (86), and doubles (24.)