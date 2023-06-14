Auburn Track & Field’s, Harvey Glance passes away

Auburn Track & Field

by Lindsey Bonner

The greatest sprinter in the history of Auburn Track & Field as well as the first Black Head Coach at the University, Harvey Glance, has passed away at the age of 66. During his career at Auburn, Glance was a four-time NCAA Champion from 1976-79. Glance also competed on a national stage, as he was a three-time Olympian and took home gold at the 1976 Olympics.

In addition to being an Olympian and National Champion, Glance also won 14 SEC Titles and also helped Auburn to four titles of their own.

Overall while at Auburn, Glance won the NCAA 60-Meter Indoor National Championship in 1976, in that same season he also tied the 100-meter world record of 9.9 seconds twice. Also in 1976 Glance won the 100 & 200 meters at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championship. The very next season, Glance added to his accolades with another national title in the outdoor 100 meters.

Glance also went on to become a coach, as well as serving as a liaison for the U.S. Olympic Team, vice president of USA Track & Field, president of the Athletes Advisory Committee, and a member of the U.S. Olympic Committee’s Board of Directors.

Glance began as an assistant coach at Auburn in 1991, and then became the head coach where he served for six seasons. During that time Glance coached three Olympians; Craig Hepburn, Samuel Matete, and Victor Houston. Glance also had the opportunity to coach three NCAA Champions; (Victor) Houston, Clark Humphreys, and Juliet Campbell.

Glance ended his career as a college coach at Alabama where he coached from 1997- 2011.

In 1996, Glance was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and he also was honored with the Congressional Medal of Freedom in 2008.

-Information from Auburn University