Brent Crouch signs a five-year extension at Auburn

Auburn Volleyball

by Lindsey Bonner

After a 22-9 season in 2022, Auburn Head Volleyball Coach Brent Crouch signs a five-year contract extension. This extension will keep him in Auburn through the 2027 season.

“My plan has always been to be at Auburn long-term and to build a Perennial NCAA Tournament Team capable of competing for championships,” says Crouch. “In every sense of the phrase, the SEC and Auburn have never been in a stronger position and that strength will only continue to grow. Volleyball on the Plains is on track, in fact, ahead of schedule.”

In 2022, Crouch was awarded the AVCA South Region Coach of the Year Award. In the three years that Crouch has been on the Plains, he has recorded a 35-32 record and helped Auburn to its second NCAA Tournament appearance in the history of the volleyball program.

-Information from Auburn University