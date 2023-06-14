SEC releases 2024 football opponents and home/away lineup that include Oklahoma, Texas

by WAKA 8

The Southeastern Conference has revealed its 2024 opponents and home/away lineup, the first season that Oklahoma and Texas will be part of the SEC.

Each of the 14 current SEC teams will play either Oklahoma or Texas in 2024.

As previously announced, SEC teams will play eight conference games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent when the SEC becomes a 16-team conference.

The slate of home and away designations in 2024 was built with the provision that no school will travel to the same location to which it traveled in 2023.

The 2024 SEC opponents were determined based on two primary factors: traditional opponents and balance of schedule strength.

Balance of schedule strength was based on each school’s conference winning percentage since the last expansion of the SEC in 2012. The winning percentages for the performance of Oklahoma and Texas in the Big 12 since 2012 were included in determining 16 positions ranked by winning percentage.

Each school’s schedule in 2024 will include four opponents – two home and two away — whose winning percentage ranked among the top eight conference winning percentages since 2012. Also, each school’s 2024 schedule will include four opponents – two home and two away — whose winning percentages ranked among the second eight conference winning percentages since 2012.

For Alabama, home games include Auburn, Georgia, Missouri and South Carolina. Away games will include at LSU, at Oklahoma, at Tennessee and at Vanderbilt.

For Auburn, home games include Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. Away games will include at Alabama, at Georgia, at Kentucky and at Missouri.

While no school will travel to the same location to which it traveled in 2023, it should be noted that when a long-term schedule format is determined, it may not be possible to structure a schedule that does not include some schools playing at the same location in back-to-back years in the first year of a new format.

A complete 2024 SEC football schedule that includes dates of games will be announced later this year.

It was also previously announced the SEC will eliminate divisional standings beginning in 2024. The SEC Championship Game will feature the two top teams in the Conference standings at the end of the regular season.

— Information from the Southeastern Conference