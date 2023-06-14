Two Auburn Golfers set to play in the U.S. Open

Auburn Men's Golf

by Lindsey Bonner

This week both Jacob Solomon and Brendan Valdes will compete at Los Angeles Country Club at the 2023 U.S. Open.

The opening round will take place on Thursday. Solomon will tee off at 8:45 a.m. with Omar Morales of UCLA and Deon Germishuys of South Africa. Valdes will tee off at 10:46 a.m. and is paired with David Horsey of England and Paul Barjon of France (Barjon played college golf at TCU.)

This will be both Solomon’s and Valdes’ first time playing the U.S. Open.

Solomon graduated from Auburn back in 2019. While at Auburn, Solomon was a two-time All-SEC and All-Region Player. Since starting his professional career, Solomon has made 14 cuts out of the 22 events he’s played on both the PGA TOUR Canada and the Korn Ferry Tour. Solomon has finished top five in two events (the Osprey Valley Open & the Fortinet Cup Championship.)

Valdes, who is a rising junior at Auburn, is one of the 19 amateurs in the field at the 2023 U.S. Open. During his sophomore season at Auburn, Valdes helped the Tigers to their second consecutive top-ten finish. Also this season at Auburn, Valdes also broke the school record for a single-season record for scoring average in the 60s.

Valdes was able to qualify for the 2023 U.S. Open earlier this year at Pine Tree Golf Club in Boynton Beach, Florida where he recorded rounds of 69 and 68.