White Water Park Set to Open with Phase One

by Teresa Lawson

The west side of Montgomery, down Maxwell Blvd., is getting a facelift with plans of revitalization including eateries, shopping and recreation leading to Maxwell Air Force Base. The largest change being the completion of Montgomery’s multi million dollar White Water Park. The first of its kind in this area.

Despite facing financial difficulties Montgomery White Water Park is pushing forward and is scheduled to open with phase one of its three part facilities in less than a month.

The world class recreational facility for kayaking, rafting and water sports will cost close to 90 million dollars when finished.

The initial funding of 38 million dollars was a joint venture with the City of Montgomery, Montgomery County and the State of Alabama which included the county cashing in on a 2 cent rental tax bond. Another 25 million was anticipated to come from surplus within the education fund, of that 25 million only 5 million was allocated leaving white water with 47 million dollars to pay before all phases of the park can be completed.

Montgomery’s White Water Park will open to the public on July 8th. Entrance is free of charge.