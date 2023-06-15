Auburn parents charged in death of 6-year-old child

by WAKA 8

Auburn police have charged two parents in the death of their 6-year-old charged.

Officials say officers and fire medics were called to the 2200 block of Core Drive Wednesday after receiving a call that a child was in medical distress.

Upon their arrival, they found the male child unresponsive and not breathing. Responding personnel began life-saving measures in attempts to revive the child. The child was taken to East Alabama Health where he later died.

Investigators with the Auburn Police Department later learned of suspicious circumstances surround the child’s death. Investigators say evidence consistent with a drowning was discovered during both medical treatment and post-mortem examination.

Officials say investigators learned the child appeared to be extremely malnourished to the extent the child weighed approximately 21 ponds. Additional evidence was discovered that supported the child had sustained prolonged willful abuse and maltreatment.

The investigation led to the arrest of the child’s parents, Mark Edward Watford and Kelly West Watford.

Mark Watford was charged with aggravated child abuse. Kelly Watford was charged with felony murder.

Mark Watford is being held on a $30,000 bond while Kelly Watford is being held on no-bond.