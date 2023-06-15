Greenville police investigating rash of car burglaries

Greenville police need your help solving a rash of car burglaries.

Police have released a photo and video of an unknown suspect. The break-ins happened Monday, June 5, and Monday, June 12, in the areas of Hillcrest Drive, Westwood Circle, Woodvalley Road, and West Gamble Street.

Investigators say the suspect broke into eight vehicles and stole property that included three guns and money.

They believe the suspect is a tall and thin black male, who was seen wearing a head covering and gloves that have reflective strips on the outside.

If you have information that could help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward to help solve this case. You can remain anonymous.

