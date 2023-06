by WAKA 8

Alabama State Troopers say a Montgomery woman has been killed in a crash just south of Wetumpka.

State troopers say 74-year-old Mary White was killed when the car she was driving on U.S. Highway 231 hit the back of an SUV. Investigators say White’s car then hit a pickup truck and went off the road, striking a culvert.

White was pronounced dead at the scene.

State troopers say the crash happened about one mile south of Wetumpka at about 3:30PM Wednesday.