UPDATE: Alabama Power says waves of severe weather hampering service restoration
Alabama Power says the continuing waves of severe weather are hampering its efforts at restoring electricity to its customers in our area.
At 11AM Thursday, 16,500 Alabama Power customers are without service in central Alabama. The continuing severe weather has resulted in nearly 3,000 new customer outages.
Reports of damage include multiple broken poles and downed wire as a result of fallen trees and large limbs.
At this time, outages are concentrated in the following areas:
Montgomery County – 6,800 customers
Wilcox County – 2,300 customers
Dallas County – 2,000 customers
Lowndes County – 1,900 customers
Butler County – 1,800 customers
Tallapoosa County – 650 customers
Perry County – 500 customers
Fewer outages also exist in Lee and Elmore Counties.