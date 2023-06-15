UPDATE: Alabama Power says waves of severe weather hampering service restoration

by WAKA 8

Alabama Power says the continuing waves of severe weather are hampering its efforts at restoring electricity to its customers in our area.

At 11AM Thursday, 16,500 Alabama Power customers are without service in central Alabama. The continuing severe weather has resulted in nearly 3,000 new customer outages.

Reports of damage include multiple broken poles and downed wire as a result of fallen trees and large limbs.

At this time, outages are concentrated in the following areas:

Montgomery County – 6,800 customers

Wilcox County – 2,300 customers

Dallas County – 2,000 customers

Lowndes County – 1,900 customers

Butler County – 1,800 customers

Tallapoosa County – 650 customers

Perry County – 500 customers

Fewer outages also exist in Lee and Elmore Counties.