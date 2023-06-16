Biscuits play-by-play announcer gets promoted to the Tampa Bay Rays

Biscuits Baseball

by Lindsey Bonner

Biscuits play-by-play announcer, Chris Adams-Wall, heads to Tampa to become the host of the Rays pre and post-game shows.

Adams-Wall spent 7 1/2 years with the Biscuits, which are the double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

In addition to doing play-by-play for the Biscuits, Adams-Wall was also a former sports anchor for WAKA.

Adams-Walls’ final game with the biscuits will be Sunday’s series finale with the Biloxi Shuckers.

“They gave me an opportunity, I’ve run with it, I’ve had a blast, this is a really fun job. I couldn’t do it without them allowing me to do it… I couldn’t do it without the listeners who have been so so great,” says Adams-Wall.