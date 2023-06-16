What’s Happening: June 16-19

by WAKA 8

You will find plenty to do in the River Region. It’s a long holiday weekend for Juneteenth.

There are plenty of Juneteenth events happening throughout the area with music, food, parades and children’s activities.

You can also take part in a water lantern festival, plus a jazz and comedy event.

You can take in baseball with the Montgomery Biscuits or watch racing at Montgomery Motor Speedway.

Don’t forget, dads get in free on Sunday at the Montgomery Zoo!

Watch the video above to see more from WAKA 8’s Savanna Sabb.