by WAKA 8

An Auburn man has been struck and killed by a car.

Alabama State Troopers say 48-year-old Damarius Morgan was hit around 11:26PM last night on Alabama Highway 14, about two miles west of Auburn.

Investigators say 19-year-old Shawndria Calloway of Auburn was driving the car that hit him. Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alabama State Troopers are still investigating what happened.