Millbrook woman killed in head-on crash in Montgomery County

by WAKA 8

A Millbrook woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a head-on crash in Montgomery County.

Alabama State Troopers say 54-year-old Marcia Lasinski was driving a car that collided head-on with a pickup truck. 39-year-old Solomon Smith of Wetumpka was driving the truck, state troopers say.

The wreck happened at about 1 o’clock this morning on U.S. Highway 331, about 12 miles south of Montgomery.

State troopers are still investigating what led to the crash.