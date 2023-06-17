MPD: Cyclist killed in accident on Vaughn Road

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police are investigating an accident that killed a cyclist.

Officers and fire medics were called around midnight Saturday to Vaughn Road and Sturbridge Drive in reference to a vehicle versus bicyclist collision.

Once they arrived, they found the cyclist, an adult male, with fatal injuries from the collision. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Montgomery police say there is no further information available in connection to this investigation at this time.