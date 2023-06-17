Strong to severe storms possible this evening and Sunday

by Riley Blackwell

While most of the area has been clear for our Saturday, strong to severe storms have been persisting in the southern part of the state and the panhandle of Florida. Fortunately there has been only one tornado warning in Baldwin county today. Rain is expected to taper off this evening, giving us some passing clouds for the overnight hours. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will likely start off with a small system of storms moving through the southwestern part of the state. While the midday hours will be calm, the threat for strong to severe storms will increase throughout the afternoon hours. Most of our viewing area is in a 2/5 Slight Risk for severe storms with threats including damaging winds up to 70mph, large hail, and perhaps a tornado or two. Highs will be nearing 90°.