1 dead, 1 injured in Crenshaw County crash

by WAKA 8

State troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning that claimed the life of a Brantley woman and injured another.

The fatal crash happened on Crenshaw County Road 57, approximately 7 miles north of Brantley.

40-year-old Lakenya Anderson was fatally injured when the 2018 Nissan Rogue she was driving collided head-on with a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado. Anderson was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers say a 12-year-old juvenile, who was a passenger in the same vehicle, was also injured and transported to a local area hospital for medical treatment.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.