1 dead, 5 injured in 4 separate Montgomery shootings

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police are investigating four separate shooting incidents that happened in less than 12 hours.

The first happened around 4:40 p.m. Saturday in the area of Fairground Road and Yarbrough Street.

Once police arrived, they found two juvenile male victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The second shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers and fire medics were called to the 3300 block of Fountain Lane in reference to a person shot. Once they arrived, they found a juvenile male victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The third shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. Sunday. Officers were called to a local hospital in reference to a person being shot. Upon their arrival, they made contact with an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. There was also a juvenile male victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

It was later determined that the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Norman Bridge Road.

The last shooting incident happened around 3:35 a.m. Sunday. Officers were called to a local hospital in reference to a person shot. Upon their arrival, they made contact with an adult female with a non-life threatening gunshot wound,

It was later determined that the incident happened in the area of Mt. Meigs Road and Boyce Street.

No word on any suspects at this time. All four shootings are under investigation.