Local Church Sends Aid to Ukraine

by Teresa Lawson

Dalraida Church of Christ is preparing to send aid to those in need across Ukraine. The Church of Christ spreads it’s love for people across the globe with their missionary work helping those in need.

Their current quest is to help those suffering in Ukraine with supplies ranging from clothing to personal care items and medical supplies.

Organizers hope that God’s love is evident by sending supplies to the country. They want to especially help the area affected by recent flooding.

If you would like to donate click here