Family of missing Dallas Co. teen offers reward for information

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Dallas County teen has been missing now — for about a week.

The teen’s family is now offering a reward for information — and authorities continue to investigate.

Sixteen year old Jeremiah McGary — vanished overnight from his home — just over a week ago. And his family — hasn’t seen him since.

“About 9 o’clock everybody went to bed. Tuesday morning he wasn’t in his room, he wasn’t nowhere at home,” said Ebonie McGary.

“You could hear the fan blowing in his room and then he’s no longer in his room. But there’s no signs of forced entry or anything. The only thing missing at the beginning was his wallet some shoes and a bicycle,” said Dallas Co. Sheriff Mike Granthum.

Investigators have now brought in canine units from the Red Mountain Dog Search Association to help search a wooded area near the missing teen’s home.

“We’re bringing all the expertise that we can. We’re going to use every resource possible,” said Granthum.

Jeremiah’s disappearance is taking a toll on his close-knit family — and shaken his mother to the core.

“It’s devastating, it’s scary, it’s stressful, it’s tiring. Just riding looking. Posting flyers you know what I mean. Hoping to see him, hoping somebody has seen him,” said McGary.

Investigators say at this point — foul play is not suspected in the case — but hasn’t been ruled out.

A reward is being offered for information that can help authorities find Jeremiah McGary.

If you have information than can help investigators — call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at 874 2530. Or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.