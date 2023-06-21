Opelika police seeking felony shoplifting suspects

by WAKA 8

Opelika police need your help identifying two women who are suspected of felony shoplifting.

Police say the theft happened Thursday, June 15, at Ulta located at 2690 Enterprise Drive in Opelika. Investigators say the pictured suspects stole $1,126 worth of merchandise and left the store without paying. They say the women left in a red Nissan Altima in an unknown direction.

Investigators say surveillance video shows the women stealing merchandise.

The first suspect has shoulder-length black hair and is seen wearing large hoop earrings and a light-colored t-shirt. The second suspect has long black hair and is seen wearing a pink hat and pink T-shirt. There are no other details available at this time.

The suspects are wanted for theft of property 3rd degree, a Class D felony.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward to help solve this case. If you have a tip, call (334) 215-STOP.