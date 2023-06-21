Prattville man pleads guilty to killing pregnant wife, unborn child

by WAKA 8

The man accused of killing his pregnant wife and unborn child has pleaded guilty to two counts of murder.

Court documents obtained by WAKA show that Hunter James Tatum entered the plea agreement as his trial was wrapping up.

In court Tuesday, Tatum plead guilty to one count of murder for the death of wife, Summer, and one count of murder of their unborn son in October 2021.

Tatum appeared before Circuit Judge Ben Fuller Wednesday for his sentencing. The state had originally sought the death penalty, but after the pleas, Tatum was sentenced to consecutive 99-year prison terms.