Search underway for fugitive wanted by Montgomery police

by WAKA 8

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force is searching for Cavaria Latre Devon May, who’s wanted by Montgomery police.

May is wanted for robbery 1st degree. Investigators say May has a history of violence and is a violent offender. They say May is known to carry a gun and may be in possession of a weapon. May has friends and family located in the Montgomery area.

May is described as 5’11 ft. in height and weighing approximately 160 lbs. May has noticeable tattoos on the sides of his neck and a cross on the right side of his neck.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of May.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of May, please call the police or CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.