2 arrested, 1 still at-large in Norman Bridge Road shooting

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police have charged two people in connection to a shooting that happened over the weekend.

19-year-old Decareo Banks and 21-year-old Rod-dell Palmer have been charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and first degree assault.

The shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Norman Bridge Road.

Officers were called to a local hospital in reference to a person being shot. Upon their arrival, they made contact with an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. There was also a juvenile male victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Banks and Palmer were arrested Wednesday and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Montgomery police say a third suspect, 18-year-old Jason Williams, was also identified as a suspect. MPD is urging Williams to turn himself into authorities. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.