Auburn Women’s Soccer Team releases their 2023 schedule

by Lindsey Bonner

The Auburn Women’s Soccer Team releases its schedule for the 2023 season.

Before the season begins, the Tigers will host the Mercer Bears on August 9th for an exhibition game.

For the non-conference portion of the Tiger’s schedule, they will host Samford (August 17th), Troy (August 20th), Wake Forest (August 31st), and American (September 3rd.) For the away portion of Auburn’s non-conference schedule, they will face; South Alabama (August 12th), Syracuse (August 24th), Army (August 27th), West Virginia (September 7th), and Ohio State (September 10th.)

For the home portions of Auburn’s conference schedule, they will face; Missouri (September 21st), South Carolina (September 29th), Arkansas (October 8th), Texas A&M (October 13th), and LSU (October 22nd.)

The Tigers will face the following teams on the road in the conference portion of their schedule; Mississippi State (September 15th), Ole Miss (September 24th), Alabama (October 5th), Florida (October 19th), and Georgia (October 26th.)

The SEC Tournament will begin on October 29th and run through November 5th and will be held in Pensacola, Florida at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex.