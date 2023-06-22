Camp Hill police looking for wanted fugitive

by WAKA 8

Camp Hill police are looking for a wanted fugitive.

44-year-old Antonia Torez Woody is described as 5’11’ and weighs 165 lbs. He is known to frequent and resides in the area of Camp Hill.

Woody is wanted for two felony charges of 2nd degree theft of property and 3rd degree burglary.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Antonia Woody, please immediately call the Camp Hill Police Department at 256-896-4148 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7687).

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the location and arrest of Woody. If you need to be anonymous, call CrimeStoppers.