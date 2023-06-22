Federal report released on fatal accident at Montgomery Regional Airport

by WAKA 8

Federal investigators have now released their report on a fatal accident that happened at the Montgomery Regional Airport.

On New Year’s Eve, an American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines ground crew member was killed on a ramp. She was sucked into an engine while a plane was parked at a gate and was killed.

The flight was operated by regional carrier Envoy Air, which was bound for Dallas-Fort Worth.

The accident prompted several federal investigations.

Here’s the conclusion from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA):

It says Piedmont Airlines failed to follow required safety procedures. OSHA says as the wing walker on the ground crew placed cones around the plane, suction near one of the plane’s engines pulled her inward.

The airline faces $15,625 in proposed penalties, an amount set by federal statute.

Piedmont has about 10,000 employees who provide ground and gate operation services at various airports throughout the country.

OSHA says the company has contested the findings.

