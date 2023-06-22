Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama donates special fire extinguishing systems to Montgomery Fire/Rescue

by WAKA 8

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama is donating two special fire extinguishing systems to the Montgomery Fire Rescue Department.

These systems are designed to put out fires in electric vehicles. The two Rosenbauer Battery Extinguishing System Technology (BEST) systems can put out fires involving lithium ion batteries.

HMMA says electric vehicle battery fires behave differently than traditional combustion engine fires with the fire emanating from the center bottom portion of the vehicle. The BEST system pierces the underside of the battery casing and delivers water directly to the battery pack cells, quickly and safely extinguishing the fire.

“These two systems that Hyundai has provided are the first two in the fire service in the state of Alabama at this time, and it truly does increase our capability of extinguishing this type of fire,” Montgomery District Fire Chief James Payton said.

The two systems represent a donation of $75,000.