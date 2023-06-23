Alabama’s Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako set to begin professional careers in the NBA

NBA Draft

by Lindsey Bonner

In the 2023 NBA Draft, the Crimson Tide had two players drafted; Brandon Miller who went second overall to the Charlotte Hornets, and Noah Clowney who went 21st overall to the Brooklyn Nets.

Clowney, a native of Spartanburg, South Carolina, spent one season in Tuscaloosa with the Crimson Tide. During that time he averaged 9.9 points and 8.1 rebounds a game. Clowney also earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors and he also started in 36 of the Tide’s 37 games in the 2022-23 season.

After the conclusion of the NBA Draft, Alabama Center, Charles Bediako’s fate of where he would play professional basketball was still uncertain. Sources tell CBS Sports, Bediako is heading to San Antonio to play for the Spurs after the franchise and the 7-foot center struck a one-year deal.

Bediako, a native of Brampton, Ontario, spent two seasons in Tuscaloosa with the Crimson Tide. During those two season he earned several accolades including SEC All-Freshman Team, SEC All-Defensive Team, and SEC All-Tournament Team. Also during those two seasons, Bediako averaged 6.5 points and 5.2 rebounds a game.