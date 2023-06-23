Auburn’s Wendell Green Jr. will play with Cleveland’s NBA Summer League Team

NBA

by Lindsey Bonner

At the conclusion of the 2023 NBA Draft, Auburn guard, Wendell Green Jr. was still waiting to get the call for his chance to play professional basketball. An article by 247Sports, reports that Green did reach a deal with Cleveland and will play for the Cavalier’s NBA Summer League Team. 247Sports also reported that this news came via a tweet by Yahoo Sports Reporter Chris Haynes.

During Green’s two seasons at Auburn, he earned several accolades including; Preseason All-SEC second team and All-SEC second team. Green also holds the school record for consecutive free throws, the record stands at 34. In two seasons at Auburn, Green averaged 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds a game.

Before coming to Auburn, Green spent his freshman season playing at Eastern Kentucky. Green is a native of Detroit, Michigan.