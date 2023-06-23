Former Bama basketball star Erwin Dudley returns to Uniontown for youth camp

by WAKA 8

Former Crimson Tide basketball star Erwin Dudley is back in Uniontown for his annual basketball camp.

About 75 players came out to the R.C. Hatch High School gym on Friday for the first day of the two-day Camp of Champions.

The camp is free to boys and girls from the ages of 9 to 17.

Campers learn basketball skills like dribbling, passing and rebounding. But they also learn life skills like having a winning attitude, resume writing and how to dress for success.

Dudley has been hosting the camp since 2005.

“I mean this is my home, I love giving back. I do it because I care about the kids and this is where I’m from. And like I say, I have been doing this for 17 years, and so I’m going to keep doing it as long as I can. I have some amazing sponsors that help me out every year. And man, I’m just blessed to be able to do it, and glad the kids, they enjoy it,” Dudley told Channel 8.

The 6′ 8″ Dudley starred at R.C. Hatch and at the University of Alabama. He also played professionally for 13 years overseas.