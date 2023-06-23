Two former corrections officers arrested on drug charges

by WAKA 8

The Alabama Department of Corrections has arrested two former corrections officers on contraband charges.

ADOC says Lindsey Poer was a Correctional Security Trainee at St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville. Poer resigned from the department after her arrest on charges of promoting prison contraband and unlawful possession of marijuana.

The recovered contraband included Oxycodone, Lorazepam, Diazepam, four packages wrapped in black electrical tape and tobacco products.

Poer is currently in the St. Clair County Jail.

Henry Guice was a Correctional Officer at Staton Correction Facility in Elmore. Guice voluntarily resigned from the department after his arrest on charges of trafficking a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband and use of position for personal gain.

The recovered contraband included approximately 145.8 gross grams of a crystal-like substance.

Guice is currently in the Elmore County Jail.

ADOC officials say both investigations are ongoing and further charges may be added.