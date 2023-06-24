Autauga County deputies searching for suspect in hammer attack

by WAKA 8

Autauga County Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding the suspect in a hammer attack.

Deputies want to find 35-year-old Jonathan Lee Smith of Marbury. He is wanted for Assault 1st Degree (Attempted Murder).

Investigators say on Friday night, June 23, Smith went into a home in the 700 block of County Road 21N and used a hammer to strike his victim multiple times in the head, causing catastrophic injuries. The victim is in critical condition at a hospital.

Investigators say Smith was last seen getting out of his vehicle around County Road 69 and County Road 21 in Autauga County.

They say he has made threats to people who saw the attack. Investigators say to use extreme caution if you come in contact with Smith and notify authorities immediately.

Smith is 5’6″, weighs approximately 155 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He also has tattoos on both arms.

If you know where he can be found, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.