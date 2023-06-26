Auburn Men’s Basketball announces 2024 SEC opponents
Auburn Men's Basketball
The SEC has announced each school’s conference opponents for the upcoming 2023-24 basketball season. The following are the home and away games for the Auburn Men’s Team.
Home:
Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt.
Away:
Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.
The dates for these games have not yet been released, but the SEC Tournament will take place March 13th-17th at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.