Auburn Men’s Basketball announces 2024 SEC opponents

Auburn Men's Basketball

by Lindsey Bonner

The SEC has announced each school’s conference opponents for the upcoming 2023-24 basketball season. The following are the home and away games for the Auburn Men’s Team.

Home:

Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt.

Away:

Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

The dates for these games have not yet been released, but the SEC Tournament will take place March 13th-17th at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.