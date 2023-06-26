Florida sets College World Series record with 24-4 win over LSU

by WAKA 8

Florida scored the most runs in the history of the College World Series in a 24-4 rout of LSU.

The outcome forces a deciding Game 3 of the CWS finals in Omaha.

The Gators hit six home runs on a windy day at Charles Schwab Field and pounded LSU pitching for a CWS record-tying 23 hits a day after Ty Floyd struck out 17 in the Tigers’ 4-3, 11-inning win in Game 1.

Florida came in having been involved in four of the CWS record-tying eight one-run games. The Gators had totaled 17 runs in four games here before the offense broke loose.

Game 3 is Monday night.

