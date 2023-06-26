Historic Court Square Fountain getting a facelift

by WAKA 8

The City of Montgomery has announced the Court Square Fountain will be getting a facelift.

The fountain is a historic landmark that has been a centerpiece at the lower end of Dexter Avenue for decades.

The city says fountain’s statue will be sent to Alexander City to be restored this week after several small defects were discovered that are associated with its age. During the process, zinc priming will be applied to protect the metal from corrosion, followed by a prime coat and finish.

The city says the project is a significant undertaking, but it is essential to ensure the longevity of the statue. Once the repairs and refurbishment are complete, the fountain will be reassembled and tested for water flow and pressure. The final step will be to reinstall the fountain in its original location in Court Square.