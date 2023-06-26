Montgomery police seeking suspects in business burglary

by WAKA 8

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers



Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Montgomery police need your help finding two suspects wanted in the burglary of a business.

Police say the burglary happened Monday, June 12, at a store in the 3600 block of Malcolm Drive, which is near Taylor Road.

Investigators say the suspects forcibly broke in, stole property and left in an unknown direction of travel. Investigators say the suspects are a male and female. The suspects are wanted for burglary 3rd degree, a Class C felony.

If you have a tip to help investigators, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. A cash reward is being offered, and you can remain anonymous.