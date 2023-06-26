Ways to Stay Safe During Hot Summer Weather

by Teresa Lawson

As temperatures are on the rise and expected to reach about 100 degrees by the end of the week. it’s important to remain safe while having fun in the sun. Warmer temperatures typically signal the start of summer in the south but it can also signal the risk of heat related health instances such as heat strokes.

If you’re spending time outside, no matter how much or how little time, during the summer months there are things you can do to decrease your chances of experiencing heat exhaustion. Limiting your time outside, partaking in cool temperature water activities or visiting parks and scheduling outside activities in the morning hours but most importantly staying hydrated.

Also, knowing what signs trigger danger in heat is important. according to the Alabama department of public health heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, dizziness or nausea are all signs of early heat exhaustion.

Anyone who needs a safe haven from the heat during the day can visit any public library or community center to cool off.