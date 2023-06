by WAKA 8

A Dallas County man has been struck and killed by a minivan on U.S. Highway 80.

Alabama State Troopers say 50-year-old Edward Hall of Tyler was hit at about 1:10 this morning. Investigators say 39-year-old Marcus Martin of Selma was driving the minivan.

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene. State troopers say it happened about five miles east of Selma.