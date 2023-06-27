Five accused of promoting prison contraband in Marengo Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Marengo County authorities arrest a Selma couple and their teenage son — for allegedly smuggling illegal contraband into the county jail.

Forty-five year old Eric Hare — 39 year old Psietta Williams — and their 16 year old son — are all charged with Promoting Prison Contraband.

Security cameras caught Hare holding up part of a chain link fence — so his teen son could crawl under it — while Williams stood watch.

“They got up under the fence, went to the wall on the north side of the jail, to a second story window which had a string made out of towel. And they tied some contraband onto that string. The person inside that cell pulled it up to that window,” said Chief Deputy Kenneth Collier.

Collier says the bag of contraband included marijuana, loose tobacco, rolling papers along with vapes and chargers.

“It compromises the safety of not only the inmates, but also the correction officers,” said Collier.

One of the people in the cell was the couple’s 20 year old son — Tyqeuz Hare. His cell mate — 46 year old Corey Davis of Demopolis — was also charged.

Eric Hare and his 16 year old son — are also each facing a Criminal Trespass charge.