Gov. Kay Ivey calls legislature into special session to pass new congressional district map

by WAKA 8

Gov. Kay Ivey has called the Alabama Legislature into special session to approve new congressional districts.

Ivey’s proclamation that was issued this morning says lawmakers are to return at 2PM Monday, July 17.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the state’s existing congressional districts illegally dilute the power of Black voters. Right now, the state has one majority Black district out of the state’s seven districts, which likely violates the Voting Rights Act. The court says the state must have two districts out of the seven with large Black populations.

A three-judge panel has given lawmakers until July 21 to adopt a new congressional map.

The judges tentatively set an Aug. 14 hearing date to review the new map.

