NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found dead in apparent murder-suicide

by WAKA 8

Police in Muskogee, Oklahoma, are investigating the deaths of three relatives of NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson as an apparent murder-suicide.

Muskogee police spokesperson Lynn Hamlin says the bodies of Jack Janway, his wife, Terry Janway, and their 11-year-old grandson, Dalton Janway, were discovered Monday at a home in Muskogee.

A representative for Johnson has confirmed the three are the parents and nephew of Johnson’s wife, Chandra Janway.

Johnson’s race team has announced it is withdrawing his No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago.

The team says the Johnson family has asked for privacy and no further statements will be made.

