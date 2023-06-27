Valiant Cross Academy Seniors Receive Scholarships

by Teresa Lawson

Valiant Cross now has a permanent location to call home for its High School scholars attending the academy as its newest graduating class prepares to become collegiate scholars.

Valiant Cross recently graduated its second year of scholars who now have college degrees in their sites.

Today as founding brothers Anthony and Frederick Brock and the academy made the permanent purchase of their High School facility from Troy University official– Troy University administrators marked the occasion with presenting four scholarships to VCA’s the newly graduated seniors proving that the Valiant Cross influence reaches beyond classroom walls.

Each 2023 graduating senior received a scholarship and plans to attend Troy University in the fall. Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins says he hopes to make the scholarships an annual tradition.