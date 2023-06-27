Victor Munoz named Minor League Baseball’s Pitcher of the Week

Biscuits Baseball

by Lindsey Bonner

Montgomery Biscuits right-handed pitcher, Victor Munoz, earns the title of Minor League Baseball’s Pitcher of the Week. The honor comes after Munoz’s recent outing against the Rocket City Trash Pandas where he pitched five scoreless innings. During those five innings of work, Munoz only allowed one hit and retired seven batters.

So far in the 2023 season, Munoz owns a 7-3 record on the mound. Munoz is a native of Moa, Dominican Republic